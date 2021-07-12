Cancel
Why Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Have Postponed Their Wedding Twice

By Melissa Willets
Actress Sarah Hyland and reality star Wells Adams have one of the cutest love stories in Hollywood. According to Us Weekly, they met when the "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender and potential next "Bachelor" host slid into the "Modern Family" star's DMs on Instagram back in 2017. They got engaged in 2019, sharing a video of the beach proposal to Instagram. But, well, it's been a long engagement, with the couple recently revealing they have already had to put off their nuptials two times.

