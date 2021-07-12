Weather-Resistant Smart Plugs
The Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Outdoor Plug is a connected power solution for users looking to extend their smart home connectivity out of the house and into their exterior living spaces. The unit maintains a durable construction that comes backed by an IP44 rating to ensure a weather-resistant experience. The device offers two outlets that can be controlled via the Wemo app or even with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri.www.trendhunter.com
