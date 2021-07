June 30 QVPR brought us a rather laughable article from columnist Rich Elfers, “Framing Narratives.” He goes on to say “sometimes one might try to shape their opponent’s narrative to cause people to vote a certain way... Often this type of narrative is inaccurate and deceptive.” That’s an amazing bit of honesty there, seeing as how he goes on to bore us with a whole slew of inaccurate and false statements all in an attempt to smear the political party he opposes and pushes people to vote for “his” party.