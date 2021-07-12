Lakeland Chamber seeks part of city's $24.4 million from American Rescue Plan

LAKELAND – Lakeland has more than $24 million in federal funds coming its way, and there's been at least one request made for a cut of the dough. Lakeland commissioners will gather at 8 a.m. Tuesday to discuss how the city should spend the approximately $24.38 million in federal funds it will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. It's part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion federal relief package approved in March.