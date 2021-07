Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Has your hair been looking dull, limp, or lifeless? As much as you may want to pump it full of product in an attempt to revitalize your strands, many stylists recommend doing the opposite. That's where clarifying shampoos come into play. These products are able to remove all the gunk that could be making your hair look heavy and weighed down. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out how (and why) to incorporate them into your routine—plus, discover some of our expert's favorite formulas.