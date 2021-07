In a light summer breeze, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners today cut the ribbon on the new Larimer County Emergency Operations Center [EOC] facility. The result of a cooperative effort by Larimer County, the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority [LETA], the city of Loveland, and many other local partners, the new EOC was built for about half the cost of Larimer County constructing one alone. “We know the new EOC will continue to strengthen our abilities to respond to community disasters,” said Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas.