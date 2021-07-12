Microsoft acquiring cybersecurity startup admid ransomware, hacking surges

Rallybio Corporation (Rallybio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rallybio, are expected to be approximately $80.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RLYB." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rallybio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Rallybio.