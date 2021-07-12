Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Microsoft acquiring cybersecurity startup admid ransomware, hacking surges

By WRAL TechWire
wraltechwire.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Microsoft, which has a growing presence in the Triangle and North Carolina, says it is boosting efforts to fight cybercrime by acquiring security startup RiskIQ. “Organizations are increasingly using the cloud to reimagine every facet of their business. Hybrid work has accelerated this digital transformation, and...

www.wraltechwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Hybrid Cloud#Cybersecurity#Cloud Infrastructure#Admid#Triangle#Cloud Security#Zero Trust#Aws#Bloomberg#Battery Ventures#Massmutual Ventures#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Healthwraltechwire.com

Cisco, SAS, ChannelAdvisor require vaccinations for in-office work

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Cisco is the latest company to announce plans to go “all-in” on a hybrid approach to work. and vaccinations. The news coupled with developments from SAS represent what’s happening at two of the Triangle’s largest private sector employers. Each has some 5,000 at their campuses –...
Economywraltechwire.com

Data breaches are expensive – $4.24M per incident, says IBM study

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Think providing cutting-edge or at least adequate network security is too expensive? Think again. If your company suffers a data breach, it’s going to cost millions to repair the damage. With hackers and ransomware theives running amok these days, a new report from IBM is timely, indeed.
Technologycheddar.com

Microsoft Exchange Hack Linked to China Shows U.S. Needs to Be Proactive on Cybersecurity

China is at the center of the most recent cybersecurity controversy after the U.S., NATO, and the EU linked the nation to the massive Microsoft Exchange hack earlier this year. Matthew Erickson, VP of mission systems at tech firm SpiderOak, joined Cheddar to talk about the state of cybersecurity and how NATO is acknowledging the attacks. Regarding the rise in cyberattacks, Erickson added that "we're just not doing enough locally to stand up to the threat."
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

Google to block logins on old Android devices starting September

Google is emailing Android users to let them know that, starting late September, they will no longer be able to log in to their Google accounts on devices running Android 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) and lower. "As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Internetmediapost.com

Visible Leans On Its Site, Not Media, To Convert

“First party data” was something of a mantra at last week’s Data and Programmatic Insider Summit, as marketers ponder drastic changes in the third-party cookie ecosystem on which data-driven advertising has relied for two decades. One related theme from the Summit was brands’ greater reliance on their own site dynamics...
Worldbigcountryhomepage.com

Deliveroo eyes Spain exit amid legal changes for its workers

MADRID (AP) — Food delivery platform Deliveroo says it is considering shuttering its operations in Spain, ahead of a deadline to comply with a new law that requires it to hire workers who are freelancing for the company. Deliveroo’s announcement Friday came as the mid-August deadline looms for delivery platforms...
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

As inflation soars, should price and wage controls be brought back?

RALEIGH – Fifty years ago, I was sitting in a summer school class studying microeconomics. I had just switched my major from architecture to economics. In order to still graduate in four years, I had to take classes in the summer. I scheduled classes for the morning so I could continue my warehouse job in the afternoon.
MarketsNEWSBTC

DeFi Liquidity Pool: A Guide to Liquidity Pool Token

DeFi is not an uncommon term in the current financial system due to its growing impacts on the financial market. It provides solutions to the limitations of traditional finance. It encourages an open and decentralized financial transaction that won’t depend on intermediaries, like banks, insurers, brokerages, or stock exchanges. Instead, it allows the use of decentralized networks to provide services to users. Despite the fact cryptocurrency allows decentralized transactions, it is faced with the same challenges that it has always avoided; intermediaries! So, this brought about the emergence of DeFi liquidity pools.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Equity Fund Market Shaping Ahead to Long Term Value Realization

The Latest research coverage on Equity Fund Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
Economythekatynews.com

Top Ortho Marketing Companies

The best ortho marketing companies can help you establish dominance in your relevant industry and get more customers to your business. Similarly, they are well-versed in the art of:. Setting up a regular blog. Publishing highly resonant content that relates with the audiences. Engaging with your followers. Analyzing the results.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Rallybio Corporation Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Rallybio Corporation (Rallybio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rallybio, are expected to be approximately $80.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol "RLYB." The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rallybio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Rallybio.
New York City, NYdallassun.com

Foundation Farms, Corp., in Final Stages of Negotiating a Joint Venture Agreement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company is in the final stages of negotiating a joint venture agreement to fabricate and install a vertical farm in Abbottsford, British Columbia. The planned facility will be 3,000 square feet in total, and will include a 1,000 square feet, 450 tower vertical farm, with additional warehouse space and a showroom/media and conference room. The company is pleased to report that the joint venture partner for this project is in the entertainment and media marketing business and has expressed their excitement about becoming directly involved in promoting the food security and environmental sustainability aspects of the Foundation Farms growth plan. They also use social media very effectively to bring widespread attention to their current ventures and they have shared some innovative ideas specific to Foundation Farms.
Career Development & Advicewraltechwire.com

Empowered leadership: Here’s how to delegate effectively

Editor’s note: Veteran entrepreneur and investor Donald Thompson is a regular contributor to WRAL TechWire. His columns appear on Wednesdays. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Delegation is one of the most effective tools you have as a leader to motivate, empower, and develop your employees. In fact, I consider it a leadership core competency. If you’re intent on doing all the work yourself — or taking all the credit for it — you’re not really leading at all. As leaders, delegation allows us to leverage other people’s time, talent, energy and perspectives for scalable productivity. Delegation is critical to your company’s ability to scale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy