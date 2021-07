When she made her debut at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Monday morning, Melissa Armendariz found herself in an unfamiliar place riding an unfamiliar horse. While most competitors vying alongside the 18-year-old had trained with their horses for months or years, Armendariz had met the horse she rode less than a week beforehand, after arriving in Lincoln from Hermosillo — a city of about 800,000 in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora.