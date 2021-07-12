Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osage County, OK

COLUMN: Intra-party contests as heated as in General

By Jason Nichols
Tahlequah Daily Press
 18 days ago

A majority in the Osage County Republican Party has decided Oklahoma’s two senators need to be censured for failing to prevent, or at least stall, the certification of the Electoral College vote in January. The motivations for such an action are usually complex and not of a single source. Undoubtedly, some members of that county’s Republican Party genuinely believe the lie, the falsehood, the fantasy that the election was impacted by widespread fraud and that Biden’s victory was illegitimate.

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Osage County, OK
Government
County
Osage County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Washington State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
City
Washington, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Tahlequah, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Elections#Intra#Conventions#Republicans#Political Party#The Electoral College#The U S Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Electionstribuneledgernews.com

54 parties allowed to contest September elections in Germany

Frankfurt — Fifty-four parties are to be permitted to put up candidates in the federal elections to the lower house of the German parliament on September 26, the federal election commissioner announced on Friday. The announcement came after the German Communist Party (DKP) made a successful appeal to the courts...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

GOP, Democratic parties grow, but independents grow most

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's Democratic and Republican parties grew in the second quarter of the year, but the share of independent voters grew even faster. Figures released Thursday by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs show a net gain of just over 20,000 registered voters for just over 4.32 million in total.
California StateCNET

4th stimulus check update: $2,000 payment petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 in California

Is a fourth stimulus check off the table now? While there's still public support for additional relief aid -- including a petition calling for $2,000 extra per month -- Congress is keeping talk of another round of payments on the back burner this summer and there's nothing about another payment included in any of President Joe Biden's recent proposals. Signs of an economic rebound and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout could be factors, though it's still debatable how the recovery will play out.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Mitch’s Sinema secret

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is urging his fellow Republicans to buck up Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — a Democrat, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios. Why it matters: Republicans view Sinema and her moderate Democratic colleague Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia as their last line...
POTUSWashington Post

Will Trump ever be held accountable? The Justice Department just increased the odds.

Laurence H. Tribe is Carl M. Loeb University Professor emeritus and a professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School. Donald Trump managed to evade legal accountability throughout his presidency. That might be about to change — and the newest sign comes in a brief filed by the Justice Department. It doesn’t directly address the former president, yet has ominous implications for his ability to avoid responsibility for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

DOJ decisions could sink Trump efforts to avoid Capitol riot accountability

This week, Attorney General Merrick Garland dealt dual blows to former President Donald Trump’s legal defenses. He did this via decisions involving former Trump acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Both Department of Justice decisions undermine claims of “executive privilege” that Trump is sure to assert...
SocietyEssence

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican Party Says it Has A Message for Black Americans

GOP spokesman discusses Black women and party leadership, voting rights, support for Trump, and more. For decades, the Democratic Party has maintained a robust advantage among Black voters in America. Yet the Black voting bloc is hardly a monolith and has diverse views. Historically, the Republican Party has had Black members. Today, the GOP says it has a political message they want Black communities to hear.
Politicsbeeherald.com

Sheriff warns about limitations of permitless carry law

Whether legislators oversold the new state law allowing permitless carry of guns, or the public simply misunderstood, the message has been that Iowa is now akin to Deadwood circa 1876. “The message,” Sheriff Jack Williams recently told local media, “has been ‘carry it where you want to, how you want...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. attorney general tells Texas to rescind immigrant COVID-19 order

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott to "immediately rescind" a new executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19. "The order violates federal law in numerous respects, and Texas cannot lawfully enforce the executive order against any federal official or private parties working with the United States," Garland told Abbott in a letter.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Republicans challenge Pelosi after Capitol Police are ordered to arrest those not complying with mask mandate

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, said Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might as well come to his office and arrest his entire staff for not wearing masks. U.S. Capitol Police officers were directed to arrest staff members or visitors who refuse either to comply or leave the premises after being asked, according to a bulletin from Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy