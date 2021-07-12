COLUMN: Intra-party contests as heated as in General

A majority in the Osage County Republican Party has decided Oklahoma’s two senators need to be censured for failing to prevent, or at least stall, the certification of the Electoral College vote in January. The motivations for such an action are usually complex and not of a single source. Undoubtedly, some members of that county’s Republican Party genuinely believe the lie, the falsehood, the fantasy that the election was impacted by widespread fraud and that Biden’s victory was illegitimate.