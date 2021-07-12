Weather-Resistant Photography Packs

This is a pretty broad theme, I’m sure you’ll agree! “The Street” or #dPSTheStreet has but one goal and that is to get you, at some stage in this next week to take your camera with you when you leave the house and head down the street. Find a scene and make it interesting. This photo is of my friend Elly who owns a coffee shop around the corner from my house, we’re all back in lockdown here in Melbourne, but a cafe can operate and so I head around to support them and grab my morning coffee. Today I took my camera with me (A Sony a7RMk3 and a 35mm lens) with the goal of making a frame for this challenge. I was going to go with the front window cakes (We have to order through the door and stay outside) display, but when I brought the camera up to my eye and half-pressed my shutter to focus, the camera had other ideas! My focus point was set to single and was slightly off the middle and just caught Elly in the frame and the photo was made. I like the image, despite it being a little less sharp than I’d have liked, because of the various elements in the frame, kinda takes me on a bit of a journey.