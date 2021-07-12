Cancel
MLB

Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke out with back soreness, but expected to return soon

By Steve Hewitt
Boston Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Yorke is having a productive first season in professional baseball, but the highly-rated Red Sox prospect hit a minor road bump last week. Yorke, the Red Sox’ first-round selection in the 2020 draft, has missed the last four games with the Low-A Salem Red Sox due to back soreness, according to a source. It’s considered to just be out of caution and he’s not expected to be out much longer.

Nick Yorke
