Red Sox prospect Nick Yorke out with back soreness, but expected to return soon
Nick Yorke is having a productive first season in professional baseball, but the highly-rated Red Sox prospect hit a minor road bump last week. Yorke, the Red Sox’ first-round selection in the 2020 draft, has missed the last four games with the Low-A Salem Red Sox due to back soreness, according to a source. It’s considered to just be out of caution and he’s not expected to be out much longer.www.bostonherald.com
