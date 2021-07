BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Dixie Fire burning in Butte County: 10:13 p.m. Firefighters are going door to door in Greenville and Crescent Mills urging people to evacuate to the Springs of Hope church in Quincy. The Dixie Fire is now over 103,000 acres. Cal Fire warns fire conditions will be bad the next three days. 5:55 p.m. More evacuation orders have been issued for Plumas County. The following Mandatory Evacuation Orders are now in effect: Chandler Road from Highway 70 at Chandler Road west to Oakland Camp. People are being urged to leave immediately. Evacuees should drive eastbound to 59 Bell Lane in Quincy, the...