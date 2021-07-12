Sealed copy of 'Super Mario 64' sells for a record $1.56 million

A copy of "Super Mario 64" broke a world record for the highest price paid for a video game when it was auctioned for a total $1.56 million. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions

July 12 (UPI) -- A copy of 1996 game Super Mario 64 still sealed in its original box sold for $1.56 million, breaking a world record that was set just two days earlier.

Heritage Auctions, based in Dallas, said the Nintendo 64 game, the first game in the Super Mario series to feature a 3D world, sold for $1.56 million on Sunday, just two days after a copy of The Legend of Zelda for the Nintendo Entertainment System sold for a record $870,000.

"After the record-breaking sale of the first game in the Zelda series on Friday, the possibility of surpassing $1 million on a single video game seemed like a goal that would need to wait for another auction," Heritage Auctions video games specialist Valarie McLeckie said in a statement provided to CNN.

"We were shocked to see that it turned out to be in the same one! We are proud to have been a part of this historic event," she said.

The Zelda game had beat a record that was set in April, when a copy of the original Super Mario Bros. game from 1985 sold for $660,000.