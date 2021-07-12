Spanish EV Investment Could Bolster Ford’s European Ambitions
The European Union has been very open about its desire to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal that may also prompt it to require that new vehicles produce zero emissions by 2035, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. Now, a large portion of EU recovery funds – 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion USD) – will reportedly go toward a Spanish EV investment that aims to ramp up electric vehicle and battery production in the country, according to Reuters.fordauthority.com
