20-year old Alexander Jackson of Cedar Rapids stands accused of murdering three members of his family. On Tuesday, June 15, 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson, and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson were all found dead in separate rooms of the house, all from gunshot wounds. On Wednesday, July 28, Jackson pleaded not guilty to three charges of first-degree murder according to a report from KWWL. His trial is now scheduled for January 25.