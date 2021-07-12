Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

[Listen] Gordy USDA Punted on July WASE Report

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The much anticipated USDA July WASE Report was pretty much a nonevent, at least for corn and beans. However the wheat numbers were very friendly and wheat did see a sharp rally. I told Gordy on the air this morning it was like the USDA punted on fourth and long? The USDA is still using a National corn yield of 179.5 and beans of 50.5 bushel an acre. They also dropped the Brazil corn crop by a little bit down to 92 million metric ton. Many private analysts and Brazil have there crop projected much lower though.

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Weather#Wheat#Usda Wase Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Power 96

More COVID Pandemic Assistance for Livestock Producers [Listen]

The USDA just announced a new program to assist livestock producers recover some of the losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of processing plants. It is called the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program or PLIP. The PLIP targets poultry and swine producers that were forced to depopulate their livestock (pigs and poultry) because their meat processing industry was shut or running at decreased capacity because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Agriculturecwbradio.com

June USDA Milk Report

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Total milk production in Wisconsin rose during June Dairy Month when compared to the same time last year. According to the USDA's monthly milk production report, Wisconsin farmers produced 2.64 billion pounds during the month, up 2.8 percent from last June, but lower than the 2.73 billion made in May 2021 (which had an extra day on the calendar).
AgriculturePosted by
KDHL AM 920

Stop by MDA’s Booth Number 517S at Farmfest

Farmfest, one of the largest outdoor farm shows in the Midwest is coming up next week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Gilfillan Estate near Red Wood Falls. The Gates are open from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. For Farmfest news, updates, maps, schedules, you can download the mobile app by scanning the code on your ticket. While you are at Farmfest be sure to stop by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture's booth at 517S for all kinds of information on a variety of agriculture related topics.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
IndustryBusiness Insider

Mich Resources to Acquire Advanced Copper Exploration Project in Peru via Reverse Takeover

CSE – MICH. VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) ("Mich" or the "Company") announced that it has signed a term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated July 27, 2021 for the acquisition of the advanced stage Pecoy copper exploration project located in Peru (the "Pecoy Project"). The signatories to the Term Sheet include Pembrook Copper Corp. ("Pembrook"), Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA ("Minandex") and UMS Projects LP ("UMS"). The Term Sheet contemplates that the Pecoy Project will be acquired from Pembrook and Minandex for cash and Mich shares that will be immediately distributed by Pembrook to its shareholders. UMS acted as finder and facilitated the negotiations of the transaction ("Transaction") which will constitute a reverse take-over ("RTO") of Mich when completed.
Industrymining.com

Lomiko Metals releases PEA for La Loutre in Quebec

Lomiko Metals (TSXV: LMR) has released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its 100%-owned La Loutre graphite project in southeastern Quebec, about 120 km northwest of Montreal. The PEA envisions an open-pit mine with an average annual production of 97,400 tonnes of graphite concentrate over a 14.7-year mine life for...
EconomyCNET

What national coin shortage? Here's the scoop on your quarters, dimes and nickels

Since the start of the pandemic, if you've been paying for things more with your debit and credit cards and less with the bills and coins in your pocket, you're not alone. Over the last year and a half, as stores and restaurants shuttered across the country (and we've wanted to touch fewer things), we've increasingly resorted to buying items online using plastic.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US LNG developer Venture Global prices $2.5bn in notes

The company will offer the notes in two series. US LNG developer Venture Global has priced $2.5bn in senior secured notes that it plans to offer in two series, the company announced on July 29, noting it would use the proceeds to pay off existing credit facilities. The company, which...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

TC Energy Plans to Use All Renewable Energy to Power NatGas Pipes

How’s this for weird? TC Energy, the former TransCanada, which owns extensive liquids and natural gas pipelines across North America, including the Columbia Gas Transmission interstate pipeline network that blankets PA, OH, and WV, plans to buy only so-called renewable electricity (from solar and windmills) to power all of its pipeline network in the U.S. and Canada–a network that flows fossil fuels. It makes no sense. If the product you flow is so bad for the environment you must use “renewables” to flow it instead of that product itself, why bother flowing it at all? Just close it down!
Marketscascadebusnews.com

Why is Mining Bitcoin an Energy Hog?

CEO Tesla and leader Elon Musk rattled the crypto industry when he declared that his company was no longer willing to accept Bitcoin to buy vehicles. In a May 13 tweet, Musk stated the rationale for his decision to increase the usage of coal and fossil fuels to create the electricity used for mining. The effects of the tweet: Bitcoin’s price fell by 14%. For more information, visit website.
Economyminingnewsnorth.com

Fireweed Zinc drills encouraging rocks

Fireweed Zinc Ltd. July 27 reported wide zones of mineralization have been encountered in the first three holes drilled this year at the Boundary West discovery on the company's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project in eastern Yukon, Canada. A road-accessible project next to the Northwest Territories border, the 940-square-kilometer (363 square...
Environmentthetrumantribune.com

USDA Crop & Weather Report

Dry, humid, and hot conditions prevailed and provided farmers with 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 25, according USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Reports indicated that crop conditions remained unchanged or decreased. Field activities for the week included mowing ditches. Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 37%...
IndustryLa Junta Tribune-Democrat

"Promising" gene with resistance to wheat disease identified in study

Scientists at the Australian research agency Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation have identified a gene that could resist the devastating wheat disease stem rust. Stem rust, a type of fungus, attacks wheat crops and actively threatens the global food supply. The gene located inside the fungus itself could potentially...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Canada’s TC Energy balanced in Q2

TC Energy has sanctioned an e-drive compression project at its Columbia Gas system. Canadian pipeline and infrastructure company TC Energy reported a modest drop in net income in Q2 2021 compared to a year ago, balanced by an equally modest increase in comparable earnings. Net income in Q2 fell to...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy