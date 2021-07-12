[Listen] Gordy USDA Punted on July WASE Report

How’s this for weird? TC Energy, the former TransCanada, which owns extensive liquids and natural gas pipelines across North America, including the Columbia Gas Transmission interstate pipeline network that blankets PA, OH, and WV, plans to buy only so-called renewable electricity (from solar and windmills) to power all of its pipeline network in the U.S. and Canada–a network that flows fossil fuels. It makes no sense. If the product you flow is so bad for the environment you must use “renewables” to flow it instead of that product itself, why bother flowing it at all? Just close it down!