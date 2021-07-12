Cancel
Africa

10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (AP) — Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a somber address broadcast to...

spectrumnews1.com

Jacob Zuma
Cyril Ramaphosa
#Johannesburg#Ap#All South Africans#Kwazulu#Vosloorus#Rosebank#Umlazi#The Constitutional Court#News24
Africa
South Africa
SocietyBBC

South Africa riots: The inside story of Durban's week of anarchy

Two weeks after South Africa was gripped by a frenzy of looting and arson - the worst scenes of violence since the advent of democracy in 1994 - the makeshift road blocks and mounds of rubbish in the port city of Durban have been cleared away. But soldiers continue to...
AfricaPosted by
Daily Herald

Graft trial resumes for South Africa's jailed ex-president

JOHANNESBURG (AP) - The corruption trial of former South African President Jacob Zuma has resumed Monday, a criminal case separate from his imprisonment for contempt of court which set off a week of rioting in parts of the country. Order has been restored by the deployment of 2,500 army troops...
Societytrust.org

What's behind the rioting that rocked South Africa?

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From factories and malls going up in flames to supermarkets stripped bare by looters, South Africans were shocked this month when the army was used to stem the worst violence in decades. What exactly sparked the riots and how do government, and regular...
Africawashingtonnewsday.com

Despite deadly South African protests, the Zuma graft trial will resume.

Despite deadly South African protests, the Zuma graft trial will resume. Despite fatal violence that swept the country after his arrest in an unrelated case, South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma’s long-running corruption trial continues on Monday. Zuma is accused of 16 counts of fraud, bribery, and racketeering in connection with...
AfricaDailyFx

South Africa Update: USD/ZAR Remains Vulnerable as Zuma Trial Resumes

USD/ZAR bounces between 14.50 and 15.00, price action juggles US inflation concerns and SA economic outlook. Jacob Zuma trial resumes in Pietermaritzburg; tensions in Johannesburg ease but KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) remains under attack. Are inflated commodity prices enough to support the volatile Rand?. Zuma trial, SA unrest and Lockdowns. Last week’s...
AfricaBBC

South Africa riots: The community standing up to looters

South Africa's government has said it will deploy 25,000 troops, after days of widespread looting and violence. The military deployment - to counter riots sparked by the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma - would be the biggest since the end of apartheid. But some residents are already taking action.
Africamix929.com

S.Africa lets jailed ex-president Zuma attend brother’s funeral

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, in jail for contempt of court, has been granted compassionate leave for one day to attend the funeral of his younger brother on Thursday, prison authorities said. Zuma has been incarcerated at Estcourt prison since handing himself over to authorities...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

South Africa Tourism On Edge With Double Impact Of Virus, Riots

Graced with rolling vineyards, bountiful big game, the iconic Table Mountain, endless sandy beaches and vast cultural riches, South Africa would have expected to cash in on a post-virus travel boom. But a week of violent rioting and looting risks deterring foreign visitors and hammering hopes of recovery, the industry...
AfricaBloomberg

South Africa’s Decisive Moment

The violence and looting that have swept through South Africa are a brutal reminder of just how far the country has fallen from the post-apartheid vision of a “rainbow nation at peace with itself.” After years of industrial-scale corruption, the state is still dysfunctional, the country’s infrastructure creaking and the economy stagnant. The recent anarchy arises from those failures. President Cyril Ramaphosa should heed the message: Broad and deep reform can’t wait any longer.
Public Healthjack1065.com

South Africa plans $2.4 billion relief measures over COVID-19, unrest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South Africa plans relief measures worth about 36 billion rand ($2.4 billion) to support businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions and recent unrest, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The package will be funded by better government revenue collection and by shifting around some spending, senior...
SocietyThe New Yorker

Mandela’s Dream for South Africa Is in Ruins

On June 16, 1976, thousands of Black South African children poured out of their classrooms to peacefully protest the government’s decision to forcibly teach them in Afrikaans, the language of Dutch settlers. As a young foreign correspondent, I covered the chaos as police fired noxious plumes of tear gas and then live bullets at the kids in Soweto, an impoverished Black township outside Johannesburg. The children’s courage, amid poverty and political depravity embedded in national laws, was stunning. Hector Pieterson, who was only twelve, was among the first of some two dozen protesters to die that day. A museum commemorating the uprising is named for him. Barack Obama visited it, with Hector’s sister Antoinette as his guide, in 2006. “If it wasn’t for some of the activities that happened here, I might not be involved in politics and might not be doing what I am doing in the United States,″ Obama said, adding that he had wept when he saw the pictures of the children shot to death, including Hector.
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Zuma supporter Ngizwe Mchunu granted R2 000 bail

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu who is accused of inciting violence linked to recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, has been released on R2 000 bail. Mchunu, who is also accused of breaching the Disaster Management Act, appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday. He was arrested...
Politicsatlantanews.net

President Cyril Ramaphosa considers Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering a "Cabinet reconfiguration". He admits that the government was not prepared for the unrest that struck Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. He also says he is considering a Special Investigating Unit report on embattled Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is considering...

