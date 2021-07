When it comes to renovating, the bathroom and kitchen are the most expensive rooms in a house, per square foot, to revamp. So it’s common for DIYers to be drawn to doing some of the work themselves, to try and stretch the budget further. Taking on the job of tiling, for example, makes a lot of sense because saving on labor means you can likely spring for better-quality tiles or allocate to things like better cabinets or fixtures. It’s also a rewarding project that yields results about 24 hours after setting the last tile.