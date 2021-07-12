Drive-through vaccination clinic comes to Wickford Junction
NORTH KINGSTOWN – In an effort to drive up vaccine rates and reach populations still unvaccinated, Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health and the state’s Department of Transportation this week announced the opening of a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wickford Junction Train Station Parking Garage at 1011 Ten Rod Road. The free and public clinic will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning this week.www.ricentral.com
