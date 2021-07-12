Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Kingstown, RI

Drive-through vaccination clinic comes to Wickford Junction

By PHILIP COZZOLINO
ricentral.com
 18 days ago

NORTH KINGSTOWN – In an effort to drive up vaccine rates and reach populations still unvaccinated, Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Health and the state’s Department of Transportation this week announced the opening of a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Wickford Junction Train Station Parking Garage at 1011 Ten Rod Road. The free and public clinic will be on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. beginning this week.

www.ricentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Kingstown, RI
North Kingstown, RI
Government
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive Through#Vaccinations#Wickford Junction#State#Pfizer#Ridot#The Us#Rhode Island Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan. A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy