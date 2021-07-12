Cancel
VIDEO: Born Three: Trio Of Snow Leopard Cubs Follow In The Footsteps Of Their Three-Legged Gran

Cover picture for the articleThree rare snow leopard cubs have won over visitors’ hearts during their first experience in the outdoor enclosure at Wilhelma Zoo in Stuttgart, Germany. Cubs Dawa, Karma and Nyima were born at the zoo on April 11. The triplets, each weighing around 1.1 pounds, were allowed to go outside for...

