U of M Extension names new regional leader
The University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships have hired Andi Sutton as the new executive director of the Southeast RSDP. In her new role, Sutton will lead a regional board of directors and work with local governments, nonprofits, community groups, foundations and a variety of partners across southeast Minnesota to connect local sustainability projects to research, education and resources at the University of Minnesota.www.southernminn.com
