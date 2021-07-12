U of M Extension names new regional leader

EVELETH — The Peterson family of Eveleth has been named St. Louis County’s 2021 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Petersons’ farm began in the early 1900s as a diversified farm producing products for the family’s grocery store in Eveleth. The farm was divided in 1970 due to the expansion of Highway 53 that split the farm in half. At that time, the farm’s timber was harvested and the forest land was enrolled in a forest stewardship plan. In the 1980s, Mark Peterson planted his first berries, and in 1990 he had his first market harvest of blueberries.