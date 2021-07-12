Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U of M Extension names new regional leader

By Suzanne Rook
southernminn.com
 18 days ago

The University of Minnesota Extension Regional Sustainable Development Partnerships have hired Andi Sutton as the new executive director of the Southeast RSDP. In her new role, Sutton will lead a regional board of directors and work with local governments, nonprofits, community groups, foundations and a variety of partners across southeast Minnesota to connect local sustainability projects to research, education and resources at the University of Minnesota.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#Climate Change#Natural Resources#Water Systems#U Of M Extension#Rsdp#Freeborn Goodhue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Buckham West reopens dining room, continues curbside service for seniors

Seniors who participate in SEMCAC's dining program aren't there for just the balanced meal at a reasonable rate. They're also there to socialize, something that has been missing with curbside pickup meals over the last year. After a large outcry from seniors in southeastern Minnesota, specifically in Faribault, SEMCAC Senior Services Director Jeff Wyant knew it was time to bring congregate dining back.
Politicsperutribune.com

Local, regional leaders discuss growth opportunities

County officials and members of the community gathered Wednesday evening to discuss work that might qualify for a state grant program aimed at funding work that could have a regional impact. “It was kind of a workshop,” Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Developement Authority, told the...
Agriculturecannonfallsbeacon.com

U of M Extension: Assistance and tools help farmers and rural communities explore solar

Minnesota is working toward a goal of generating 10 percent of its energy from solar by 2030, much of which is coming from solar developments in Greater Minnesota. As part of this effort, farmers and rural communities have become key stakeholders in decisions about where to site solar developments across the state. Many rural landowners are also exploring opportunities to install solar on their properties and reap the benefits of investing in renewable energy.
Eveleth, MNhometownfocus.us

Peterson family of Eveleth recognized by U of M

EVELETH — The Peterson family of Eveleth has been named St. Louis County’s 2021 Farm Family of the Year by the University of Minnesota. The Petersons’ farm began in the early 1900s as a diversified farm producing products for the family’s grocery store in Eveleth. The farm was divided in 1970 due to the expansion of Highway 53 that split the farm in half. At that time, the farm’s timber was harvested and the forest land was enrolled in a forest stewardship plan. In the 1980s, Mark Peterson planted his first berries, and in 1990 he had his first market harvest of blueberries.
Animalscannonfallsbeacon.com

U of M Extension: Managing Japanese beetle feeding

Starting in June, Japanese beetles have made an unwelcome return to Minnesota gardens. These gleaming copper and green beetles have been in Minnesota for decades but became a more prominent invasive pest in some parts of the state in 2011. This year’s batch of adult beetles started to show up...
Le Sueur County, MNsouthernminn.com

County to renovate east stairway, declares end to state of emergency

The Le Sueur County Government Center will be receiving a facelift next month that improves accessibility to the east entrance. On July 6, the Le Sueur County Commissioners contracted Adolfson and Peterson Construction to begin remodeling the exterior of the government center east entry. Construction is expected to extend from August through November.
Houston County, MNhometownsource.com

Wiste Family recognized as a 2021 ‘U of M Farm Family’

The Dan and Cheryl Wiste family of Spring Grove has been named Houston County’s “2021 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota. Wiste Farms is located in Spring Grove, MN, and is owned and operated by Dan and Cheryl Wiste. Their daughter, Amanda Rud, has been farming alongside her dad since her college graduation in 2009. Together, Dan and Amanda complete milking, calf chores, and fieldwork. BJ, Amanda’s husband, also helps with fieldwork in addition to his full-time job off the farm.
Politicsdenvergazette.com

Colorado Tourism Office names new leader

State officials stayed local when picking the new head of the Colorado Tourism Office. Timothy Wolfe has led some of the biggest names in Colorado hospitality properties, including Denver’s storied Brown Palace and The Antlers in Colorado Springs. Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced Wolfe’s appointment Tuesday...
Wright, MNwright.mn.us

U of M Extension Discusses Wright County Crops During Drought

It is no secret that the majority of Minnesota is facing drought conditions during this summer of 2021. Extreme heat combined with an extreme lack of moisture is taking its toll on plants, animals, and humans alike. In a July 22 update, the U.S. Drought Monitor (www.droughtmonitor.unl.edu) showed that Wright County was split into two different categories. The southern half of the county was in a moderate drought, while the northern part of Wright County was put into the severe drought category.
Brainerd, MNsouthernminn.com

Why you should protect yourself from the smoky air

Minnesota's air quality has been exceptional for all the wrong reasons this week. On Thursday, an air quality monitor in Brainerd recorded the highest particulate reading ever recorded in the state, since the monitors were installed about 20 years ago. "And then a couple hours later, that smoke moved down...
Des Moines, IAozaukeepress.com

Two local students named to Drake U. dean’s list

Two local students have been named to the dean’s list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. They are Anna Kunstmann of Fredonia and Ben Plier of Grafton. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring semester.
Politicssouthernminn.com

VIEWS FROM ELSEWHERE: Legislature: Outstate residents benefit from session

Outstate Minnesota was not forgotten in the final decisions of the Minnesota Legislature as investments will flow into child care, broadband, meat packing and some regulations will be eased for farmers. The biggest win at the Legislature for outstate Minnesota is the $597 million funneled into child care and day...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Falcons alum relaunches LGBTQ+ youth support group

Seventy-five percent of LGBTQ youth surveyed reported experiencing discrimination based on their sexual orientation or gender identity at least once in their lifetime, according to the Trevor Project’s 2001 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health. The same survey says that LGBTQ youth who have access to an affirming, safe...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minn. front-line workers appeal for share of pandemic pay

An ICU nurse, a meat packing worker, a janitor, nursing home aides and others appealed Wednesday for a share of a new fund designed to compensate front-line workers in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic for pay they lost or risks they took. Testimony before a panel of legislators and state...
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota drought: wave of the future or temporary tragedy?

(The Center Square) – Some climate scientists say the current Minnesota drought is only the beginning of a dour future while other meteorologists insist this is one of those normal swings in weather — not an inevitable hot trend. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. Minnesota’s prognosis...
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

Husker researcher part of multi-university effort to improve ag decision-making

Sierra Conway, an undergraduate student at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, collects RNA from a set of diverse corn varieties that her research team is growing and studying at the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture research fields in Lincoln. Conway is part of James Schnable’s research group at Nebraska, which is partnering with Iowa State University and six other institutions to launch the AI Institute for Resilient Agriculture.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota governments and associations spent $10 million lobbying in 2020

(The Center Square) – Local governments are spending more taxpayer money on lobbying year-over-year, according to a report released Thursday by State Auditor Julie Blaha. “Over the past five years, local government expenditures have increased by 11 percent on staff and contract lobbyists,” Blaha said in a statement. “When adjusted for inflation, the increase is approximately 4 percent.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy