Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Copa America ends with 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19

semoball.com
 18 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) -- There were 179 known COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America, Brazil's health ministry said on Monday, up 13 from its previous update 17 days ago. The ministry did not say how seriously the disease evolved in any of the infected. The figure also did...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Colombia#Ap#Our World In Data#South American#Conmebol#The Health Ministry#Brazilians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Worldfroggyweb.com

Olympics-Teenage skater gets legal surprise on return to Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s youngest Olympic medallist, Rayssa Leal, arrived home on Wednesday to find a lawyer she did not know had trademarked her nickname because she was worried unscrupulous business people might take advantage of the 13-year-old skateboarder. Flavia Penido said she applied to register the ‘Little Fairy’...
SoccerTribal Football

Menotti: Maradona would've been proud of Messi after Copa America victory

Former Argentina coach Cesar Luis Menotti says Diego Maradona would've been proud of Lionel Messi and their Copa America triumph. Menotti spoke emotionally about the late Argentina legend. "Diego, if he were still here, would have been very happy with this title," he said on Radio Villa Trinidad. "He would...
Houston, TXouresquina.com

Mexican National Soccer Team at Home Against Canada

HOUSTON – A few hours before the Mexican national soccer team took the pitch, the Banda music was already thumping at NRG Stadium. You could hear the brass and percussion instruments and the booming drums all the way from the street. It wasn’t just one either. There were multiple bandas...
Soccerchatsports.com

'Maradona would have cried in joy' - Argentina legend Cesar Menotti speaks on Messi's Copa America triumph

César Luis Menotti, Copa latina, Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Argentina national football team, Argentina, Brazil, Javier Mascherano, Diego Ribas da Cunha, Colombia. The 1978 World Cup-winning Argentina coach hailed Messi's role in Argentina's Copa America triumph... Former Argentina player and coach Cesar Luis Menotti suggested that the legendary Diego Maradona...
Soccerchatsports.com

WATCH: Lionel Messi returns to Barcelona

Lionel Messi arrived back in Barcelona on Wednesday after taking a break following a successful Copa America campaign with Argentina in Brazil. The 34-year-old and his family have been enjoying a well-deserved vacation after a long season for club and country but are now back in Barcelona ahead of the new campaign.
Soccer90min.com

'LaLiga Cannot Allow Lionel Messi to Leave,' Claims Getafe President

Getafe president, Angel Torres has opened up on the contract situation surrounding Barcelona and the league's greatest player, Lionel Messi - revealing that the LaLiga authorities cannot allow the Argentinian to leave Spain. Messi's contract with Barcelona expired in July and he has been a free agent since, though reports...
WorldPosted by
FanSided

El Tri Olímpico: 3 takeaways from group stage

On Saturday, Mexico will play its first Olympics knock-out game since the 2012 final in Wembley when El Tri brought home the gold with a 2-1 win over Brazil. Jimmy Lozano’s squad handily defeated South Africa 3-0 on Wednesday to advance out of the group stage at an Olympic soccer tournament for the fifth time in history. El Tri finished second in Group A behind Japan with a 2-1-0 record and its reward is a quarterfinals match-up against a very fine South Korea team.
Soccermarketresearchtelecast.com

Promise kept: Bizarrap, Duki and Nicki Nicole launch an unpublished song after the triumph in the Copa América

After 28 years, Argentina became champion of the Copa América, just a few weeks ago, and no less than in Brazil. That day and just a few minutes before the National Team faced Neymar’s team, Duki Y Bizarrap they made a promise to the public. They would release an unreleased song with Nicki Nicole. And finally that oath today became real with the launch of this song.
Public Healthsemoball.com

Japan expands virus emergency after record spikes amid Games

TOKYO (AP) -- Japan expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to four more areas in addition to Tokyo on Friday following record spikes in infections as the capital hosts the Olympics. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared an emergency in Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba, near Tokyo, as well as in the...
Sportssemoball.com

Frustration mounts for US men's volleyball after 2nd loss

TOKYO (AP) -- A serve at a key moment going into the net. Blocking strategy that was poorly executed. Attacks that couldn't get through Brazil's defense at the net. Those kinds of mistakes left the usually calm U.S. men's volleyball coach John Speraw bewildered on the sideline and knowing the Americans can ill afford any more setbacks following a four-set loss to Brazil in pool play on Friday.
SoccerTriangle

Brazil vs Colombia – a deeper look into Tite’s Brazil

Last month in the 2021 Copa America, Brazil faced Colombia in the group stage in what was a highly anticipated match. Brazil, the host nation and the reigning Copa America champions, had to come from behind to controversially win 2-1 after Colombia took the lead with a world-class goal from Luis Diaz. However, this was also particularly interesting for several other reasons as well. Colombia was the first real test that Brazil had to play thus far, and the way this match panned out was very similar to Brazil’s Quarterfinal match against Belgium at the 2018 World Cup. Overall, this game between Brazil and Colombia was a perfect showpiece for how this Brazilian team plays under their manager, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, otherwise known as Tite, and how opposing teams attempt to counter their system.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: Chinese diplomats furious over ‘shameless’ photo of weightlifting gold medalist

Chinese diplomats were left furious after a photo was published of gold-medal winning weightlifter Zhihui Hou.The embassy blasted Reuters as “ugly” and labelled the photo of Hou competing on her way to gold in the women’s 49-kg weightlifting as “shameless”.Follow Tokyo Olympics 2021: Latest medals and updatesA statement from the Chinese embassy of Sri Lanka read: “Among all the photos of the game, Reuters has chosen this one, which only shows how ugly they are.“Don’t put politics and ideologies above sports, and call yourself an unbiased media organisation. Shameless. Respect the spirit of Olympics.”The photo in question is an...
UEFAYardbarker

Nazione: Milan remain interested in Fiorentina centre-back who won Copa America

AC Milan remain interested in signing Fiorentina centre-back German Pezzella but there is plenty of competition, according to a report. This morning’s edition of La Nazione (via FirenzeViola) focuses on the situation of Pezzella after his agent was spotted in the Campo di Marte area in the last few days, which has reopened the rumours about a possible farewell for the Argentine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy