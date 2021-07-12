Sheriff sales in Lackawanna County drawing more interest from third-party purchasers

Lackawanna County sheriff sales have drawn increased interest from third-party purchasers amid a hot housing market, Real Estate Deputy Bob Moore said. Friday's sale at the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center saw five properties sold to high bidders for a total of $390,371, with high bids ranging from $57,571 to $105,000. Another four properties were sold back to banks owed unpaid mortgages on the properties for taxes and costs — the minimum a bank must pay to have the deed put in its name.