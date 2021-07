Since WrestleMania 36, the WWE Universe has been unable to see John Cena (some might say they were unable to see him even before that). All that has changed now that Cena has returned to do the job to the current generation's John Cena, Roman Reigns, at SummerSlam. But in the days leading up to that event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WWE fans can catch John Cena on WWE's new Summer of Cena tour. That is, if he shows up. As the graphic notes, talent is subject to change. You might just have to settle for Jaxson Ryker instead.