Loki Head Writer Addresses Frog Thor's Potential Future

Marvel fans were ecstatic to see the beloved Frog Thor character pop up in the penultimate episode of Loki last week, though his appearance only came as a small cameo in the Void. The amphibian God of Thunder can be seen in a jar under the ground, trying to break out of it to get to Mjolnir. It was revealed after the episode was released that Frog Thor actually had a longer scene in the series premiere, beating up Loki in an alternate reality flashback. Of course, this has fans calling for the release of the scene, or at least more Frog Thor in the future. A return from the beloved Throg definitely isn't off the table.