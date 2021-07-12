Cancel
WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff Dead at 71

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died. Orndorff's son, Travis, confirmed that the WrestleMania I main eventer passed away in a post on Monday morning. He wrote, "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr. . He is better known as "Mr. #1derful" Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy.

comicbook.com

