Why do we have to hear news about Elon's bullshit? Elon does not have a dog in this fight, he opinion is not important here. Elon is clearly in it for himself, in Elon's mind its either him or Apple that will get your dollars and Elon wants those dollars as much as Apple. There is no gift here, its not about you saving money its about who profits from you. Of course Elon wants the profits for himself. Fuck that guy.