Worcester, MA

Worcester’s Human Rights Commission to hold community meetings on police body cameras for all five districts

By Tom Matthews
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
The city of Worcester has announced it will hold listening sessions on police body cameras for residents in all five of the city’s council districts. The city’s Human Rights Commission will hold listening sessions, or community meetings, for residents to learn more about the Worcester Police Department’s body camera program. District councilors and representatives from the Worcester Police Department will be in attendance at each meeting, according to the city.

