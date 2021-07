A search is under way in Lake Wylie for a 73-year-old boater whose vessel was found empty near the boat launch where he was last seen. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to reports of a missing boater around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, CMPD said in an email to the Observer. Detectives from the CMPD’s aviation, canine and missing person units were dispatched to the lake southwest of Charlotte.