Georgia State

Georgia gets 13M for ongoing Covid-19 battle

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – As part of the Biden Administration’s ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is providing Georgia with $13,435,552 to support COVID response efforts in rural areas. While vaccinations continue to increase, this funding through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program (SHIP) will go to 52 small rural hospitals in Georgia for COVID-19 testing and mitigation, important parts of the COVID response especially as the country faces new variants.

