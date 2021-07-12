Cancel
Religion

A teen was accused of abuse inside Vatican City. Powerful church figures helped him become a priest.

By Chico Harlan and Stefano Pitrelli
Houston Chronicle
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY - The warnings started coming eight years ago, sent to some of the most powerful figures in the Roman Catholic Church, alerting them to a potential sex abuse crime that stood out from other church cases. The profile of the alleged abuser, by itself, was unusual: not a...

www.chron.com

Pope Francis
#Vatican City#Sex Abuse#Priests#Child Abuse#The Roman Catholic Church#Italian#Washington Post#The Post#The Catholic Church
