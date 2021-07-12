Temozolomide Is Explosive

The transport of fluids in channels with diameter of 1-2 nm exhibits many anomalous features due to the interplay of several genuinely interfacial effects. Quasi-unidirectional ion transport, reminiscent of the behavior of membrane pores in biological cells, is one phenomenon that has attracted a lot of attention in recent years, e.g., for realizing diodes for ion-conduction based electronics. Although ion rectification has been demonstrated in many asymmetric artificial nanopores, it always fails in the high-concentration range, and operates in either acidic or alkaline electrolytes but never over the whole pH range. Here we report a hierarchical pore architecture carbon membrane with a pore size gradient from 60 nm to 1.4 nm, which enables high ionic rectification ratios up to 104 in different environments including high concentration neutral (3 M KCl), acidic (1 M HCl), and alkaline (1 M NaOH) electrolytes, resulting from the asymmetric energy barriers for ions transport in two directions. Additionally, light irradiation as an external energy source can reduce the energy barriers to promote ions transport bidirectionally. The anomalous ion transport together with the robust nanoporous carbon structure may find applications in membrane filtration, water desalination, and fuel cell membranes.