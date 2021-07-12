Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Temozolomide Is Explosive

By li zhi
Science Now
 18 days ago

Here’s some surprising information to learn about a drug that’s been around for decades. Temozolomide (TMZ) is a chemotherapy agent, used in several intractable conditions such as glioblastoma. It’s pretty vicious stuff – the mechanism is through alkylation of guanine residues in DNA, a brute-force approach with numerous side effects – but it does extend life in its target indications, up to a point.

