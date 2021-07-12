Cancel
Covid-19 Variants and the Vaccine Booster: What You Need to Know

By Elizabeth Yuko
Laredo Morning Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Covid-19 vaccine rollout began to gain momentum in early 2021, so too did a handful of variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including those originating in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. In addition to the sense of relief that came when the highly anticipated shots finally started making it into arms, it became increasingly difficult to ignore the looming threat of these emerging strains — including the fact that they weren’t widely circulating when the vaccines were developed.

Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthCNBC

U.S. surgeon general says Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine may protect people against delta variant

Dr. Vivek Murthy pointed to data that showed the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot is highly effective against hospitalization from the more contagious variant. "We have reasons to be hopeful, because the J&J vaccine has proven to be quite effective against preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with all the variants that we've seen to date," Murthy told "The News with Shepard Smith."
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Only Works Against the Delta Variant If You Do This, New Study Says

The Delta variant is wreaking havoc throughout the country: Cases are rising in nearly every state, breakthrough infections are being reported more and more, and some areas have already reinforced mask mandates. But while health experts, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), maintain that our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, new research has already shown that its spread is reducing efficacy—like in one recent study showing that Johnson & Johnson is significantly less effective at preventing symptomatic infection with the variant. Now, new research has found that the Pfizer vaccine will only work against the Delta variant if you do one thing.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You've Done This, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination Is 82 Times Higher

As the Delta variant wreaks havoc across the U.S, we're hearing more and more about people testing positive for COVID despite being fully vaccinated. These breakthrough infections are expected and can happen to anyone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Las Vegas tourists, wedding guests, and even White House officials have all been hit with breakthrough infections over the last month. But the risk isn't the same across the board: New research has found that some people do have a dramatically higher risk of getting COVID after vaccination.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Salon

Israeli study says the Pfizer vaccine is losing effectiveness. But some experts think it's a fluke

Last week, Israel's health ministry released preliminary data suggesting that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's ability to protect against a mild coronavirus infection may have decreased precipitously, even though it remains effective against severe illness and death from COVID-19. The reason for the decrease in the vaccine's effectiveness may be both because of transient immunity and the virulent delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, which is more adept at overcoming the vaccine's defenses.
IndustryLima News

Study: J&J vaccine may need second shot

A new laboratory study suggests recipients of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may need a second dose. Experts say: We’re not sure yet. The study, which was posted by bioRxiv on Tuesday, found J&J’s vaccine to be less effective against the delta and lambda variants compared with the original virus. It suggests that a second dose, ideally of Pfizer or Moderna, might help increase protection.
Public Healththedoctorstv.com

The COVID-19 Delta Variant - What the Unvaccinated & Vaccinated Need to Know

The surge of infections of the COVID-19 Delta variant is raising concerns for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, and The Doctors break down what you need to know. CBS News reports there has been an alarming number of new infections in the past month (more than a 120 percent jump) and the CDC says the Delta variant accounts for 83 percent of infections. CNN reports this variant -- which was first identified in India, then was found in the United Kingdom and has been found in all 50 states in America -- is "highly contagious" and a study found this form of the virus "may transmit faster than other strains because it makes more copies of itself inside our bodies at a faster rate."
Medical & BiotechNews4Jax.com

Pfizer data suggests 3rd dose of COVID vaccine boosts protection against delta variant

A third COVID-19 shot from one of America’s top vaccine makers might boost protection against the delta variant that’s spreading rapidly across the county. It’s information health experts are just now learning about from new data that was released Wednesday morning. Vaccine maker Pfizer-BioNTech posted the data online, writing that people ages 18 to 55 who received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine have five times higher antibody levels than those who only receive two shots. For the older age group of 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggests, antibody levels increase elevenfold with a third shot.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Here's why the CDC recommends wearing masks indoors even if you've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Vaccinated people need to mask up again, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On July 27, 2021, the CDC recommended that everyone in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates wear masks in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
IndustryThe Weather Channel

COVID-19: AstraZeneca's Nasal Vaccine Showcase Effectiveness in Curbing Infection Spread Among Animal Models

AstraZeneca's intranasal COVID-19 vaccination reduced virus concentrations and curbed transmission in two different SARS-CoV-2 animal models, demonstrating the need for further investigation as a potential method of inoculating shots. The trial, led by researchers including from the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the University of Oxford, UK, was...
Sciencebcm.edu

FROM THE LABS: New COVID-19 vaccine formulation produces effective vaccine candidate

A multidisciplinary team of researchers is the first to show that combining yeast-expression technology and a novel adjuvant formulation produces a COVID-19 vaccine candidate that is effective against SARS-COV-2. The candidate will be easy to produce at large scale and cost-effective, important aspects for vaccinating people worldwide, especially in low- to middle-income countries. Results from the study, which applied lessons learned from the hepatitis B vaccine platform technology, appear in Science Immunology.
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Appalachian News-Express

Infectious disease doc: ‘Vaccines are best tool in our arsenal to tame the virus’

Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass has been on the front lines of treating COVID-19 patients and understanding the COVID-19 virus at Pikeville Medical Center since the start of the pandemic, and he has crucial information to share with the public regarding the virus, its variants and why vaccines are the best tool in our arsenal to protect against the worst impacts of COVID-19.
Massachusetts StateLaredo Morning Times

CDC study shows three-fourths of people infected in Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak were vaccinated

A sobering scientific analysis published Friday of an explosive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak fueled by the delta variant found that three-quarters of the people who became infected were fully vaccinated. The report, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one key piece of a growing body of evidence that bolsters the hypothesis that vaccinated people can spread the more transmissible variant and may be a factor in the summer surge of infections.

