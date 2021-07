EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Sonny Boy was a bit of a latecomer in the season, as it premiered very early in the summer and was one of the last anime to start airing weekly, but it does look like one of the more promising. When a whole class of students, along with the school buildings but without any adults, a horrifying adventure begins.