Angelina Jolie stunned in a dazzling maxi dress while venturing through Venice, Italy via boat ride. See the photos. Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a style icon while out and about in Venice, Italy on Friday, July 30. The Maleficent actress was dressed in a gorgeous sparkly maxi dress when she was spotted touring the iconic Italian city. Angelina, who also sported a black mask amid the ongoing pandemic, could be seen delicately stepping into a water taxi, which are famously used in Venice. She was joined by several adult companions for the excursion.