Please Enable JavaScript

If you haven’t seen Boosie Badazz on your Instagram feed, it’s because he was banned from the platform and the rapper isn’t happy about that. Boosie called on Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg to intervene. “They just took my Instagram! Mark Zuckenberger, I need to talk to you! Bosses need to talk to bosses. I don’t know what I did, but I need my Instagram back. I don’t even know what I did, but this is how I feed my family! Mark, do not do this to 2020! Do not take Boosie off Instagram! We need to talk, Mark!”