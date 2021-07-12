‘Nice Work Mom’ Child Caught On Camera Desecrating American Flag

What a year it’s been.

Polarized politics, hate, and a country divided in a way that almost seems irreparable.

No, we won’t always agree, hell that would be boring. But the hate that we are experiencing now and have been for the last several years, is disgusting.

I came across a video that, for lack of a better term, made me sick.

A child riding a scooter, next to Mom on a bright sunny day. Sounds damn near perfect. Until the little man rolls up on a U.S. Flag in someone’s yard, yanks it out, tosses it, and appears to spit or yell towards the owner’s home.

The worst part, Mom stops riding her bike to watch her little man perform this act, and appears to not say a word.

I don’t know where in America this happened, however, I don’t think it matters. This is happening in multiple ways, throughout the country today, and right in your backyard.

Respect for our flag, our country, and the men and women who gave all for freedom needs to matter again.

