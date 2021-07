There are many different textures in the world of cake — from fluffy, light Angel food, cake to dense, flourless chocolate cakes. Whatever the desired texture of your cake is, however, there's one thing they all have in common: No one wants a dry cake. There are plenty of different tips and tricks for incorporating moisture into your cake recipe, but one simple ingredient you may want to consider adding for truly dreamy cakes is a staple you likely have kicking around your fridge already — sour cream (via Sally's Baking Addiction).