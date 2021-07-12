Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chip Gaines’ Epic Response to His Wedding Anniversary Trip with Joanna, Plus: Their Call with Oprah

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQv5Q_0auZimNw00

Joanna and Chip Gaines are back! They walked away from the wildly successful show that made them millions of dollars and household names across the world, and now they are making a comeback with their Magnolia Network.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Joanna and Chip, who is rocking much longer hair these days!

When Chip asked Jenn what she thought of his long hair, Joanna quipped, “I knew that was coming.” After Jenn showed her approval of Chip’s look, Joanna confirmed that it’s long enough to braid now!

Last month, Jo shared a video of one of their daughters braiding his hair!

Joanna and Chip recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in Mexico. Joanna posted a video from their trip, including a video of herself in a bikini while enjoying some pool time! Along with calling her a “fox,” Chip admitted, “I zoomed in on that and my eyeballs almost popped out of my head… If you look at my phone, it's her in that bathing suit in Mexico… It definitely helped spice up our love life.”

Their Magnolia Network launches on Discovery Plus on July 15 with “Fixer Upper Welcome Home,” plus new shows like “Restoration Road” and “Homegrown.” Joanna shared, “We never thought we would come back to television, that that was a chapter we closed… The one thing that kept coming back to both of us was this idea of what we loved most… which is getting to highlight other people's stories and being so inspired when you get to learn and hear about someone else's journey.”

The pair were able to get advice from Oprah Winfrey, who has had success with launching her own network. Chip said, “She was kind enough to call us… She shared some incredibly encouraging words to Jo and I both, just about the network and her experience through hers and so to think of her as a mentor and the legend that she is.. to be even mentioned in the same breath… it's quite the honor.”

And what about their other famous friend, Jennifer Lopez? When asked if they had any projects happening with J.Lo after Joanna helped decorate her Malibu beach house, Joanna answered, “That was just a little side thing… that we were working on for her personally, but no, we don't have anything in the works there.”

In 2019, Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez surprised her with the “best anniversary gift ever” by taking her to Waco, Texas, where they hung out with the Gaineses.

Chip dished, “When Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez rolled into town, I was such a huge fan, like, a literal man crush on Alex Rodriguez and Jo geeked out, of course, about Jennifer Lopez, so just to see those two in Waco, Texas, was one of those bucket-list opportunities, so we were thrilled to be a part of their lives for a moment… Two great people that we're obviously hoping the best for in both of their cases.”

Chip and Joanna are happy to be where they are! Joanna gushed, “It's truly a dream come true… we just couldn't be prouder.”

Comments / 2

extratv

extratv

41K+
Followers
2K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Oprah
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Chip Gaines
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Long Hair#Television#Magnolia Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Ex Alex Rodriguez Preventing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck From Buying Home Together?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cannot make a home purchase together and live there happily ever after, at least for now. This is allegedly because of Alex Rodriguez. Not because he's preventing them directly from doing so. Instead, Radar Online reported that the world-renowned singer won't be selling her Los Angeles mansion anytime soon mainly because she still has some financial ties to her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme, 13, look like twins in new selfie

Jennifer Lopez and her 13-year-old daughter, Emme, look like twins in a new selfie. The singer and actor, 51, and her pretty mini-me smile in the sunlight as they pose side by side in the pic, which Lopez shared to Instagram over the weekend. Both have wavy brown hair with Emme's eyes and other features looking nearly identical to that of her superstar mom.
MLBPosted by
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez feels lucky for a ‘second chance’ with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance isn’t slowing down any time soon. According to reports from PEOPLE, a Hollywood insider says that the pair are not only “madly in love,” but “the loves of each other’s lives.” Related Jennifer Lopez playfully deflects questions about Ben Affleck ...
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.
Theater & Dancepurewow.com

What Is Jennifer Lopez’s Net Worth? Here’s How the Pop Star Built Her Massive Fortune

It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is one of the hardest working women in the business. After starting off as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, the actress, singer and entrepreneur skyrocketed to fame in 1997 by starring as Tejano singer Selena in the self-titled biopic. Eight albums and more than two dozen films later, J.Lo is officially a pop culture icon, having released catchy bops like “Let’s Get Loud” and fun rom-coms like The Wedding Planner. Not to mention her many lucrative business ventures.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Alex Rodriguez celebrates love in joyous post following Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez has been spending quality time with his family following his separation from Jennifer Lopez earlier in the year. The father-of-two regularly shares sweet photos on social media of himself with his daughters and he celebrated a very special occasion on Wednesday alongside his daughter Natasha. Taking to Instagram,...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez revive the 'Bennifer' media magic

After months of speculation, this past weekend confirmed momentous news for the celebrity world: The couple known as "Bennifer" has returned. The label, a mixture of the first names of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, was coined back in 2003 when the two stars dated the first time. Their relationship was a major moment in the celebrity ecosystem, ushering in the portmanteau phase of celebrity power couples at the height of the U.S. tabloid era. Almost 20 years later, the couple are reigniting their relationship — and teaching a master class in how to control your narrative.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez spells out her feelings with 'Ben' initial necklace

Jennifer Lopez is making her feelings about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck very clear through her jewellery choices. While on holiday, Lopez dressed for the warm temperatures of Monaco in a white linen dress by Reformation and paired it with a dainty necklace that made a big statement. The...

Comments / 2

Community Policy