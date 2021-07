Apple's return to the NAB Show after a ten-year absence is in doubt, after the trade show's website removed a mention of Apple as one of the companies taking part in 2021. On Sunday, the NAB Show website for 2021 was seen to mention Apple as part of a group of companies listed under "Who's attending this year." In an update to the website, the National Association of Broadcasters has quietly removed the reference to Apple, while leaving all other previously-identified attendees intact.