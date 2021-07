FORT MILL, S.C. — The Clemson Insider went down to a South Carolina high school to see one of the best quarterback prospects in the Class of 2024. TCI caught up with Catawba Ridge’s Jadyn Davis before he headed off to Nicholls State University (Thibodaux, La.) to camp at this year’s Manning Passing Academy. Davis recounted his summer, the visits he’s been able to take, his time at Clemson and what he’s been hearing on the recruitment front lately.