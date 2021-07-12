Cancel
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty County public safety workers could receive raises

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 18 days ago
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY -- Pay increases or, for some employees, bonuses, were on the table during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which other top issues included personal care homes and how to fund extra compensation for workers.

The county expects the first two years of salary increases for public safety workers to be covered by federal money it will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“As I stated in the Finance Committee meeting, if you approve it, do so knowing there will need to be a millage rate adjustment in the future,” County Administrator Michael McCoy told commissioners.

In a report on a personal care home on Poinciana Avenue that has drawn complaints, commissioners heard that the business has been in operation since at least 2018 and operated without a business license during that time.

The Finance Committee has recommended transferring a total of $3.3 million from federal funds to its budget to pay for the first year of pay increases for the budget year that runs through June 30, 2022. Under the proposal, some 152 public safety employees will receive a pay raise and the remaining 500 employees will receive a one-time lump sum payment.

The full meeting can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/dougherty.ga.us/videos/402695307950477.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
