UPDATE: Mob of people drag couple from car, dad-of-two is shot execution-style over minor traffic incident: Police

A Chicago man has been arrested in California following a brutal shooting that left two people with young children dead.

U.S. Marshals arrested 34-year-old Anthony Lorenzi on Friday, at an apartment in San Diego. He’s been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a beating and shooting that occurred Saturday night.

According to officials, Lorenzi shot Gyovanny Arzuaga, 24, in the head twice after a mob of people pulled Arzuaga and his girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, 25, out of their car following the Puerto Rican Parade celebrations in Humboldt Park. The incident happened in the 3200 block of West Division, as CrimeOnline previously reported.

Police said Arzuaga kneeled over Perez and tried to protect her during the ordeal. Both victims were bloodied and had been beaten and shot. Authorities reportedly said that while Arzugua was shot intentionally, Perez was likely shot accidentally when she got caught in the crossfire, ABC7 reported.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said that Perez was shot in the neck but it likely happened at the hands of Arzugua, who may have had a gun on him. Deenihan said a gun was found underneath the victim after he had been shot.

Lorenzi is facing a murder charge in connection with Arzuaga’s death but not for Perez’s death.

“It’s more than likely that he discharged that firearm accidentally, causing that gunshot wound,” Deenihan said on Saturday.

“There’s one person who dealt the fatal shot. But there were others who were standing by who dragged that poor woman out of the car. The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and paid for that with his life.”

The victims were the parents of two young children. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

