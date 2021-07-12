Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rapper shot 64 TIMES while walking out of jail in apparent ambush: Police

By Jacquelyn Gray
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PbPL_0auZiURk00

A man was killed outside an Illinois jail on Saturday in an apparent ambush shooting that left two other people wounded.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Londre Sylvester, 31, was shot 64 times across the street from the Cook County Jail after he was released from the facility on electronic monitoring. Police said Sylvester suffered gunshot wounds to his head and other parts of his body.

According to the Chicago Tribune, two women were also wounded during Saturday’s shooting. A 60-year-old woman was reportedly shot in the knee while a bullet grazed a 35-year-old woman’s mouth. Both women were reportedly hospitalized in good condition.

The women’s relationship to Sylvester — a rapper known as KTS Dre — was not disclosed. Police wrote that Sylvester appears to have been the suspect’s intended target and the women were caught in the crossfire.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Sylvester and the 60-year-old were walking to a car waiting for them when the suspects reportedly exited two vehicles and opened fire.

It is not immediately known how many suspects were involved in the shooting, but police said they fled the scene in cars that went in different directions.

The news outlet reported that Sylvester was arrested for violating the terms of his release in a 2020 gun case. A judge set his bail at $50,000 on July 1, and Sylvester was released from custody with an ankle monitoring device after posting the required 10 percent bail.

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive in Sylvester’s shooting death. No arrests have been made.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Londre Sylvester/Cook County jail]

Comments / 43

CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
2K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Rapper Shot#Ambush#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Chicago, ILthesource.com

Rapper KTS Dre Killed While Leaving Chicago Jail

According to a report from the Chicago Tribune, Chicago rapper KTS Dre was shot and killed as he was released from jail this past Saturday night. KTS Dre, whose real name is Londre Sylvester, was shot 64 times as he exited the Cook County Jail, where he’d been since June for violating the conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. Dre has just posted the required 10% of the $50,000 bond the day before he was murdered.
GolfPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Golf Course Killer’ bound victims with tape before killing them, chilling details emerge

New details have been released in connection with the brutal trip murder of three people at an Atlanta area golf course. As CrimeOnline previously reported, the man now in custody for a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club golf course in Kennesaw on Saturday was arrested hours after the shooting in another county for multiple vehicle violations, having a fake ID, and driving while intoxicated.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Missing kidnap victim seen being abducted at gunpoint was beaten, killed & burned; 3 suspects arrested

A body found in South Carolina last week is possibly a man who was reportedly last seen being abducted at gunpoint by three suspects who were arrested a day later. WRDW reported that Jhaz Allison’s mother told police that three armed men and a woman forced Allison, 29, into a vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Aiken. The vehicle was later found at a local gas station.
Ohio StateHipHopDX.com

Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of Female Ohio Rapper Boog The Bandit

Columbus, OH – Gun violence has plagued the rap community for decades, but the number of fatal shootings in 2020 and 2021 have become an insurmountable problem. From Dallas rapper Mo3 and Chicago’s King Von to Sacramento’s Hot Boy Ju and Lil Durk’s brother DThang, the senseless killings continue to multiple at a rapid rate.
Cook County, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Cook County Jail suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds in fatal shooting across the street from jail, police say

Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The 31-year-old man was ...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen girl’s body WITH CINDERBLOCK TIED TO LEG just pulled from Chicago River

Police pulled a deceased teen from the Chicago River on Sunday morning; she was reportedly found with a cinderblock tied to her leg. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was an 18-year-old, according to police. Although authorities haven’t officially confirmed that the victim was found with a cinder block, a CBS 2 photographer saw the cinder block on her leg as police pulled the body from the river.
RelationshipsPosted by
CrimeOnline

Bruised Toddler Dies Under Dresser in Filthy Home, Parents Wait Hours to Call 911: Report

A homicide and criminal mistreatment investigation are underway in Washington after a 14-month-old died at her home earlier this month. The Spokesman-Review reported that the toddler girl had been dead for hours by the time her 20-year-old mother called 911 to her South Hill apartment on July 3. A firefighter arrived at the residence first and immediately determined the child was dead, and stiff and cold to the touch.

Comments / 43

Community Policy