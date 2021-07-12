Netflix unveils the trailer for action thriller Hit & Run

Apple TV+ has debuted the season two trailer for its action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama series, “See,” starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. The eight-episode second season sees Baba Voss (Momoa) struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.