Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Netflix unveils the trailer for action thriller Hit & Run

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sanaa Lathan stars with Fauda co-creator Lior Raz in the action thriller premiering Aug. 6. Raz, who also co-created Hit & Run, plays a happily married man "whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, Naomi Hicks (Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanaa Lathan
Person
Lior Raz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Action Thriller#Fauda Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ Latest Bomb Hits Netflix This Week

Remember that Bruce Willis VOD genre film that released last year? No, not Survive the Night, Hard Kill or Out of Death. The sci-fi one? No, not Breach, the other sci-fi. It was a low budget effort with Frank Grillo, remember? No, not Reprisal or A Day to Die either. Cosmic Sin, that’s the one!
MoviesPopculture

This High-Profile Netflix Thriller Was Hit With Some Disappointing Reviews

Netflix's long-delayed thriller The Woman in the Window premiered back in May, and it now seems safe to say that the reviews are generally negative. The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman who spies on her neighbors, but gets more than she bargained for when she witnesses a violent crime. Critics and casual viewers alike are unimpressed and, in some cases, even offended.
TV SeriesSea Coast Echo

‘Echoes’: Michelle Monaghan to Play Twins in Netflix Psychological Thriller

Michelle Monaghan will star in Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller, Echoes, pulling double-duty as a set of identical twins at the center of the limited series. Echoes comes from the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/producer/showrunner of 13 Reasons Why, Brian Yorkey, marking the first project in his multi-year creative partnership deal with Netflix.
TV SeriesCollider

'Brand New Cherry Flavor' Trailer: Rosa Salazar Is a Hollywood Director Seeking Revenge in Netflix's Supernatural Thriller Series

Netflix has just dropped the official teaser for Brand New Cherry Flavor, a new limited series premiering on the streamer on August 13th. The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes and stars Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), and several others. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners as well as writers on the pulpy limited series. Antosca is responsible for creating the shows Channel Zero and The Act, while Zion worked as a writer on Showtime's Billions as well as Antosca's Channel Zero.
TV Serieswbyz94.com

Netflix drops teaser for new thriller series ‘Clickbait’ featuring Adrian Grenier

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the new thriller series ‘Clickbait,’ featuring Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, described as ‘a loving husband, father and brother.’ In the preview, Nick’s seemingly perfect life is called into question after he is captured and held hostage. He appears in a video while holding signs that read, “I abuse women” and “At 5 million views I die.”
TV & VideosTVOvermind

6 Thriller Movies To Watch On Netflix and Hulu Tonight

Searching for a good flick to watch on Hulu or NetFlix tonight? You can never go wrong with a tension-filled thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat. In any case, whether you like close-up siege movies, combat scenes, or run-of-the-mill domestic terror flicks, Hulu and Netflix have something that will catch your eye. Are you ready for an adrenaline rush? Here are six of our favorite thriller picks from both streaming platforms:
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Apple TV launch trailer for season 2 of ‘See’

Apple TV+ has debuted the season two trailer for its action-packed, post-apocalyptic drama series, “See,” starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and Alfre Woodard. The eight-episode second season sees Baba Voss (Momoa) struggling to reunite his family while protecting them as the threat of war looms between the Kingdom of Paya and the Trivantian Republic. Despite his best efforts, his wife and sighted children are pulled to the forefront of the conflict, where they come to the attention of his estranged brother, Edo Voss (Bautista), a powerful and cunning Trivantian General, whose long-simmering hatred for his brother imperils them all even further.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ Trailer: Netflix Unveils Voice Cast & Characters For Anime Series

“Witchers are rogues without virtues, true diaboloical creations worth only for killing. There is no place amidst honest men for them…” And so begins the teaser trailer for Netflix’s The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. Netflix also revealed the voice cast for the anime origin story. The Divergent Series star Theo James voices Vesemir, Lara Pulver is Tetra, Graham McTavish is Deglan and Mary McDonnell is Lady Zerbst. You can see character photos below.
MoviesHypebae

5 Action-Thrillers To Watch After 'Gunpowder Milkshake'

Gunpowder Milkshake, the newest action-thriller film on Netflix, has garnered much attention for its star-studded cast and exciting storyline featuring a crew of badass assassins. Starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti, Gunpowder Milkshake is centered on the story of Sam (Gillan), who is raised by The Firm, an organization her mother Scarlet (Headey) used to work for. She is required to complete a dangerous mission while protecting an eight-year-old girl Emily (Chloe Coleman), and to reunite with her mother and The Librarians (Bassett, Yeoh and Gugino). For those who have already seen the movie, we’ve gathered a list of similar titles you can add to your watchlist.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Netflix orders thriller The Night Agent from Shawn Ryan

The Shield creator is adapting Matthew Quirk’s bestselling novel of the same name. "The Night Agent centers on a low level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House," per The Hollywood Reporter. "He’s tasked with manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a dangerous conspiracy that leads all the way to the Oval Office."
Moviesmxdwn.com

Neill Blomkamp’s Horror-Thriller ‘Demonic’ Drops Full Trailer

IFC Midnight has released its first full length trailer for Neill Blomkamp‘s next film Demonic. A little over a month ago IFC released a teaser, but now viewers get to see a little more of the interesting world Blomkamp has created. Demonic is a supernatural horror- thriller film about a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy