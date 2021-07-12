Netflix unveils the trailer for action thriller Hit & Run
Sanaa Lathan stars with Fauda co-creator Lior Raz in the action thriller premiering Aug. 6. Raz, who also co-created Hit & Run, plays a happily married man "whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident in Tel Aviv. Grief-stricken and confused, he searches for his wife’s killers, who have fled to the U.S. With the help of an ex-lover, Naomi Hicks (Lathan), he uncovers disturbing truths about his beloved wife and the secrets she kept from him."www.primetimer.com
