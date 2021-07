Speculation has been rampant over who might replace Sharon Osbourne on The Talk since her exit from the program earlier this year after an on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan's criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview. Well now we know who will likely replace Osbourne, as The Wrap reports this past Monday that Jerry O'Connell is nearing a deal to fill that vacated slot. O'Connell was once up for potentially replacing Wendy Williams during her health struggles, filling in for the host during her absences. But now the Stand By Me star will join the group on The Talk.