JoJo Siwa teases The J Team

Last week, Olivia Liang tweeted that "the best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles." It turns out the planning involved having the show's assistant costume designer measure Liang's stunt double Megan Hui for matching "custom rings." That was all thanks to the planning of her longtime boyfriend and fellow stunt double Ken Do. Jon Prasida, who plays Ryan Shen on Kung Fu, suggested Do stage the proposal during production. “I was like, ‘What? I’m not gonna take up time on set. What if I get yelled at or something?’” Do recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘No, no, no. It’ll be fine. Come with me.’” Prasida enlisted Liang, his TV sister, and her onscreen love interest, played by Eddie Liu, to plan out how they could pull off the engagement. They also got the help of assistant costume designer Dawn Grey, who came up with the clever excuse to obtain Hui’s ring size.