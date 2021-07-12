Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

JoJo Siwa teases The J Team

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The teen star says the live-action Nickelodeon musical The J Team has been in the works for three years. It premieres Sept. 3.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#The J Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
MoviesRochester Sentinel

JoJo Siwa Dares to Be Different in ‘The J Team’ Trailer for Paramount+ (VIDEO)

Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa is heading to Paramount+ in an all-new original movie The J Team. In a newly-released trailer for the live-action musical film executive produced by Siwa, being yourself is what it’s all about. Premiering Friday, September 3 exclusively on the streamer, The J Team tells the story of JoJo, a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Laura Soltis) retires.
Moviestoofab.com

Did JoJo Siwa Shade Abby Lee Miller With New Movie Trailer?

There's no question who the villain is this film is. The trailer for JoJo Siwa's new film just dropped ... and there's something awfully familiar about the villain. Dressed in a recognizable domineering all black, her long brown hair in loose curls, with a pout that would turn milk sour, the bad guy — or gal, rather — makes her ominous entrance. Played by Tisha Campbell, the Abby Lee vibes are strong.
CelebritiesTVLine

TVLine Items: Lily Rabe Joins First Lady, JoJo Siwa Musical Trailer and More

The First Lady‘s remarkable cast just keeps getting better: American Horror Story vet Lily Rabe has joined the cast of Showtime’s upcoming scripted anthology, TVLine has learned. The political drama from writer/creator Aaron Cooley will chronicle the lives of a number of First Ladies throughout American history, with the first...
TV & VideosPopculture

2000s Disney Channel Stars Had Their Own Olympics, and It's Pure Nostalgia

While the Tokyo Olympics has brought the greatest athletes from around the world together to compete for the gold, some of the more nostalgic among us are still longing for a reprise of the Disney Channel Games. If you were a Disney Channel fan in the mid-2000s, you might remember some of the network's biggest stars coming together during the summers of 2006-2008 at Disney's Wide World of Sports in Orlando to compete in wacky challenges for the win.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

How Kung Fu's stunt doubles ended got engaged while filming the Season 1 finale

Last week, Olivia Liang tweeted that "the best best best part of shooting the finale was planning the engagement of our superstar stunt doubles." It turns out the planning involved having the show's assistant costume designer measure Liang's stunt double Megan Hui for matching "custom rings." That was all thanks to the planning of her longtime boyfriend and fellow stunt double Ken Do. Jon Prasida, who plays Ryan Shen on Kung Fu, suggested Do stage the proposal during production. “I was like, ‘What? I’m not gonna take up time on set. What if I get yelled at or something?’” Do recalled, laughing. “He’s like, ‘No, no, no. It’ll be fine. Come with me.’” Prasida enlisted Liang, his TV sister, and her onscreen love interest, played by Eddie Liu, to plan out how they could pull off the engagement. They also got the help of assistant costume designer Dawn Grey, who came up with the clever excuse to obtain Hui’s ring size.
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts After Watching LeVar Burton Guest Host

Best known as the beloved host of Reading Rainbow, LeVar Burton is currently living out one of his biggest dreams as Jeopardy!’s latest guest host. On Monday, the former Star Trek actor made his Jeopardy! debut, an opportunity he says he just couldn’t pass up. For nearly a decade, the 64-year-old Roots star has been vocal about wanting to take over the podium when the late Alex Trebek retired. Now, LeVar is helping honor Alex's legacy on the beloved quiz show, officially joining a roster of celebrities, TV personalities and past Jeopardy! prodigies.
Alabama StateUS Magazine

Travis Barker’s 15-Year-Old Daughter Alabama Calls Kourtney Kardashian Her Stepmom

Bonding with the Barkers! Kourtney Kardashian has reached the next level of her relationship with boyfriend Travis Barker’s kids. In a July 17 Instagram Live video, the Blink-182 drummer’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, played “Never Have I Ever.” When asked about meeting any Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, the teenager sweetly said, “That’s my stepmom.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
People

Billie Eilish Laughs Off TikTok Critics Who Claim She's in a 'Flop Era': 'Eat My Dust'

Billie Eilish is dismissing her detractors. In a recent TikTok post set to her song "NDA," the 19-year-old artist shared a video of herself smiling and rolling her eyes with text on the screen that read, "is it just me or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now..." Eilish wrote in the caption that this type of comment is "literally all i see on this app" lately.
MusicNPR

City Girls, 'Twerkulator'

Built from two dance floor classics — "Planet Rock" by Afrika Bambaataa and "Percolator" by Cajmere — City Girls' latest single, "Twerkulator," bounces between sensually whispered hooks and bombastic verses guaranteed to induce a twitch of movement in even the grumpiest of grandfathers. From gaining traction through TikTok's "Twerkulator" challenge to a publicized behind-the-scenes sample clearance issue, the song has been subjected to months of social media discourse, creating a mythos that extends beyond two minutes and eighteen seconds and turns Yung Miami and JT into de-facto mascots of Hot Girl Summer.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy