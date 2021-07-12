Kyle Wyman Seizes 2021 King Of The Baggers Title For Harley

This big-inch small-block is all show with a whole lot of go. Yeah, we know how awesome LS—and the newer LT—engines are for swaps, but some people want to stick with earlier-gen power for their hot rod project. Why? Well, for some the sound is better, and for many others a dressed-up gen-one small-block just looks so much better. And for the most part, they're right. No matter the reason, we have to give respect to anyone willing to put in the work to get strong power numbers from something other than one of GM's latest wonder mills. Engine Masters' co-host and the guy in charge at Westech Performance, Steve Brule, knows we love a properly worked over small-block Chevy, so when this one rolled through the shop, he made sure to get us some info.