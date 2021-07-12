Kyle Wyman Seizes 2021 King Of The Baggers Title For Harley
In October, 2020, Harley-Davidson lost the inaugural King of the Baggers Invitational at California’s WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Less than a month later, in November, 2020, the Motor Company disbanded its American Flat Track and NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle factory teams, opting for a dealer-driven approach. Racing seemed like the focus of Harley’s penny-pinching efforts, until the 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series, that is.www.rideapart.com
Comments / 0