Man charged with headbutting Rochester police officer pleads guilty

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with seven felonies after a confrontation with police is pleading guilty to one of them. Damon Scott Russell, 44, was arrested on April 24. Rochester police say Russell got into an argument with his girlfriend and tried to hit the car she was in with a baseball bat. Officers say when they tried to take Russell into custody, a Taser had no effect and Russell headbutted a 53-year-old officer before being subdued.

