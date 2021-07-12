Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

The Frederick Douglass Mural in Easton Begins

By Val Cavalheri
chestertownspy.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking ceremony at the site where the mural honoring Frederick Douglass will be installed was held this past Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Hill Community at 505 South St. in Easton. The mural, which is planned to be unveiled on September 4, has been painted by world-renowned artist Michael Rosato. Dignitaries and community leaders from the Town, County, and State, joined Hill residents and others involved or interested in the Operation Frederick Douglass on the Hill project.

chestertownspy.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
State
Delaware State
City
Cambridge, MD
Easton, MD
Entertainment
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Davis
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frederick Douglass Mural#The Hill Community#African American#Solid Tops#Buffalo Soldier#Maryland State#Town Council#The Talbot County Council#Baam#Building African#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan. A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy